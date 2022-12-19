Nehalem’s City Council discussed short term rental regulations and passed several fee increases in its December 12 meeting.
Cemetery plots in Nehalem will cost $750 starting in 2023, up from $500, while business licenses will increase in price from $15 to $60 for the initial application and $40 for renewal.
Planning for new short-term rental regulations is progressing, with councilors receiving an update on the work from City Manager Mellissa Thompson-Kiefer.
Thompson-Kiefer told the council that the planning commission had reviewed staff proposals and agreed that a 300-foot buffer between short term rental properties in the city was a good policy.
However, after some public feedback concerned that this would overly limit licenses in certain areas, councilors asked staff to come up with a different proposal.
Councilors asked for the new proposal to divide the city into zones that will each have an allotted number of short-term rental licenses.
Staff will prepare a plan for presentation to the planning commission and city council next year.
The council also updated the city’s employee handbook at the meeting, amending it to reflect the twelve weeks of paid leave that will be offered by the Paid Leave Oregon program, passed into law in 2019.
It gives employees up to 12 weeks of paid leave for family, medical or safety needs annually, paid for through the state program funded by employer and employee contributions.
Juneteenth will also be a paid holiday for city employees beginning in 2023.
The council then reappointed Mary Jo Anderson and Justin Bailie to the planning commission.
Before adjourning the meeting, Thompson-Kiefer thanked Mayor Bill Dillard and Councilor Ruben Bitts for their service, as this was their last meeting in office.
Bitts was appointed in May 2021, to fill an unexpected vacancy on the council and was presented with a certificate expressing gratitude.
Dillard served on the council beginning in 2003, before becoming council president in 2015 and mayor in 2016.
Thompson-Kiefer presented Dillard with a plaque thanking him for his twenty years of service to Nehalem.
Dillard then adjourned a Nehalem city council meeting for the last time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.