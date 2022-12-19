Nehalem American Legion Cemetery

Nehalem American Legion Cemetery 

Nehalem’s City Council discussed short term rental regulations and passed several fee increases in its December 12 meeting.

Cemetery plots in Nehalem will cost $750 starting in 2023, up from $500, while business licenses will increase in price from $15 to $60 for the initial application and $40 for renewal.

