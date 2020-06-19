Join members of the Nehalem community for a peaceful gathering for Black Lives Matter from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in downtown Nehalem. The group will be maintaining social distance while holding signs as they stand along the sidewalks by the public parking at the corner of Hwy 101 and North Fork Road.
Bring a sign, your mask, and your family. The group intends to be safe and respectful, spacing out at least six feet apart on the sidewalks, obeying traffic regulations, and not engaging in profanity or negative responses. There will be designated event monitors to assist with information and any other needs during this peaceful assembly.
Please park away from the event site and do not block commercial parking. Don’t forget a water bottle and weather-appropriate clothing. The rally will go on ---- rain or shine.
