The Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders (OAMR) presented Nehalem City Manager/Recorder Dale Shafer with the 2020 President’s Award of Distinction. Shafer received the award at the association’s Annual Business Meeting held virtually, on Sept. 25.
This honor is awarded to a member of the association who has contributed greatly to a committee or has performed exceptional work for OAMR. Nominations for this award are accepted only from OAMR members. Some areas considered might be in Leadership, OAMR Committee Work, Lifetime Achievement, OAMR Programs, or Education Development.
Shafer has been working in municipal government for over 30 years. She joined OAMR in the late 1980s when she was the city clerk of a small little town in eastern Oregon. Like so many talented women in OAMR, she rose to the top of the ranks to become her town’s city administrator, wearing the hats of the city recorder, treasurer, city planner, and municipal judge.
Throughout her career, Shafer oversaw water, sewer, police, fire, a swimming pool, and a cemetery. She led her city from a $45,000 debt crisis to an almost $1 million surplus, while creating new sidewalks, a new water and sewer system, and a new software system.
After a brief retirement, Shafer returned to local government, joining a small coastal town as city recorder in 2011. In 2012, she stepped seamlessly into the role of city manager/recorder. She had a new city hall built, directed the review of decades of neglected public records, as well as updates to the Master Water Plan and the Comprehensive Plan.
Ms. Shafer has served on numerous OAMR committees throughout her career including the Audit Committee, Bylaws Committee, Scholarship Committee, Mentoring Committee, Conference Committee, Special Projects and Fundraising Committee, and an Ad-Hoc Treasurer Committee. In 2013, she became a region director, followed by running for second vice president in 2014, eventually becoming president of OAMR in 2016. Her leadership qualities and commitment to professional development are seen in the way she supports her staff and colleagues in helping them reach their full potential. To this day, she proudly displays her OAMR membership certificate on her office wall.
OAMR is a professional organization dedicated to promoting governmental relationships and providing educational and training opportunities for over 200 Oregon city recorders statewide.
