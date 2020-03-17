Nehalem City Hall
Photo: Hilary Dorsey/Headlight Herald

Following the local state of emergency declared for Tillamook County due to COVID-19 on March 14, 2020, and social distancing measures ordered by Governor Brown, the City of Nehalem City Hall will follow the same measures effective immediately until April 14, 2020. As ordered by Governor Brown

City Hall will be closed to walk-in traffic, and open only by appointment or for urgent business. Staff will continue to work and will be available by phone or email.

City Hall may be reached by calling 503-368-5627.

City Manager dshafer@nehalem.gov

Assistant City Manager mthompson@nehalem.gov

Public Works Director ddavidson@nehalem.gov

Public Works Maintenance bmoore@nehalem.gov

City Staff is in contact with state and local public health authorities and will make any necessary changes to these measures, as this situation continues to develop.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Should cap and trade go to the voters?

You voted:

Online Poll

Should cap and trade go to the voters?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.