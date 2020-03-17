Following the local state of emergency declared for Tillamook County due to COVID-19 on March 14, 2020, and social distancing measures ordered by Governor Brown, the City of Nehalem City Hall will follow the same measures effective immediately until April 14, 2020. As ordered by Governor Brown
City Hall will be closed to walk-in traffic, and open only by appointment or for urgent business. Staff will continue to work and will be available by phone or email.
City Hall may be reached by calling 503-368-5627.
City Manager dshafer@nehalem.gov
Assistant City Manager mthompson@nehalem.gov
Public Works Director ddavidson@nehalem.gov
Public Works Maintenance bmoore@nehalem.gov
City Staff is in contact with state and local public health authorities and will make any necessary changes to these measures, as this situation continues to develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.