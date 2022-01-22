NEHALEM BAY – The Cities of Manzanita, Nehalem, and Wheeler have developed a list of possible transportation projects and improvements that could be included in the Nehalem Bay Transportation System Plan. The public is invited to learn more about the potential projects, ask questions and give feedback through an online survey and a Community Conversations series beginning Jan. 25:
Jan. 25, 7-8:30pm: Wheeler focused conversation
Jan. 26, 6-7:30pm: Manzanita focused conversation
Feb. 3, 6-7:30pm: Nehalem focused conversation
Meeting and survey links will be posted on the project website (nehalembaytsp.org) on Jan. 25.
The TSP will describe transportation goals, policies, project investments and strategies for the next 20 years. The final TSP will guide Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler in decisions about new transportation projects and programs, and will consider travel needs for people who walk, use cars, ride bicycles, move freight, or ride the bus.
The draft list of projects is based on public feedback and collaboration between the three cities and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The final plan will reflect each city’s unique transportation needs as well as challenges related to travel on U.S. 101.
For more information about the TSP and to sign up for the email list, visit nehalembaytsp.org or contact Kenneth Shonkwiler: 503-325-5281, Kenneth.d.Shonkwiler@odot.state.or.us.
