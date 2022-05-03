Nehalem Bay State Park rangers and Oregon Equestrian Trails members need 40 volunteers May 21, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., to expand and revitalize the horse campground.
Volunteers will cut and remove invasive scotch broom and blackberry bushes. The undergrowth surrounding the campsites is thick and your help will help tidy the sites.
Participants must register in advance by May 15, 2022. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, although volunteers 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Be prepared to work with hand tools and move on gravel and uneven surfaces. Tools and other equipment will be provided, but volunteers will need to bring their own gloves. Bring drinking water and wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions.
The 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years series commemorates the Oregon State Parks centennial. Visit the event calendar to see the other opportunities scheduled in 2022. Join the events and participate in the legacy of service that has sustained the state parks system for the past century.
