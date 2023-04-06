The Nehalem Bay Health District is asking for voter support for a $10.25 million bond for a new healthcare facility in Wheeler and upgrades to other district facilities in the May 13 election.
The proposed projects would have a total cost of $15.5 million and allow the district to expand its services for north county residents and bring the district’s senior care facility up to date.
“We’ve got to make the case that it’s going to be a good investment for the community long term and meet some community needs,” said Board of Directors Chair Marc Johnson.
A $12.2 million health center and pharmacy facility in Wheeler would be the biggest part of the proposed project to be funded by the bond. The district purchased a 1.3-acre property adjacent to Highway 101 in Wheeler in 2021 as a potential site for the facility.
The new facility would be double the size of the district’s current health center in Manzanita, which was built when the district was established in the early 1980s. The expanded footprint would reduce wait times for current doctors and allow the district to offer specialty services like pediatric and geriatric medicine and dentistry.
Bond funds would also allow the district to update its senior care facility, which was built at the same time as the health center and offers the only 24-hour skilled nursing staff and rehabilitative services in Tillamook County. The proposed project budget would dedicate $2.3 million to a top-to-bottom renovation of the facility, bringing it up to current care standards for both patients and staff.
Johnson said that both facilities would be critical as Tillamook County’s population continues to age and require more medical care.
“Trying to think ahead and stay out in front of that need for growing services for seniors is a big part of why this proposal has come together,” Johnson said.
The final element of the new project would be the demolition of the Old Wheeler Hospital, which was built in the 1950s. The demolition would cost $1 million and would pave the way to develop workforce housing on the site in the future, with help from an outside developer.
Johnson said that providing housing for employees was critical if the district expands services. He also noted that the board is committed to continuing to provide a home for the North County Food Bank, which is currently operating out of the hospital.
The proposed bond has a 26-year term and would lead to an additional $3.70 in annual property taxes per $10,000 of assessed value. The total amount of the bond could vary depending on interest rates and how much additional funding the project is able to secure.
The project has already received considerable federal financial support, the biggest portion of which is $3 million in funding appropriated late last year in the OMNIBUS bill. Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden both supported the funding allocation. “It was very gratifying to receive that support,” Johnson said.
Another $500,000 federal grant has already been awarded for the contract and district staff are working to find other funding sources for the remainder of the project’s budget.
Wheeler’s City Council offered its unanimous support to a resolution endorsing the bond measure at its March meeting.
Nehalem Bay’s Health District is the smallest in the state and employs between 75 and 80 staff, including 8 physicians. It serves residents from just north of Rockaway Beach to the Clatsop and Washington County lines.
The proposed bond is the first the district has pursued since the early 1980s when one was assessed to pay for the construction of the district’s current facilities. It operates with an annual budget of $215,000 for support staff and overhead expenses, which comes from various sources.
