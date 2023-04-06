Nehalem Bay Health District

Nehalem Bay Health District

The Nehalem Bay Health District is asking for voter support for a $10.25 million bond for a new healthcare facility in Wheeler and upgrades to other district facilities in the May 13 election.

The proposed projects would have a total cost of $15.5 million and allow the district to expand its services for north county residents and bring the district’s senior care facility up to date.

