On May 19, 2019, 21-year-old Michelle Casey fell while taking photos at the Neahkhanie Mountain overlook. Despite the best efforts of the rope rescue teams from Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Cannon Beach Fire, Casey did not survive her injuries.
In Casey’s memory, her family organized a fundraiser to provide much needed rescue equipment and training for both fire-rescue agencies. In December 2019, both agencies received a check for $2750. Then, earlier this month, members from both departments had the opportunity to meet Casey’s family and receive a check for $11,500. The total donation to each agency was $14,250.
So far, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue has utilized the funds to design and purchase a lightweight rope rescue system that can be deployed in remote or hard-to-access areas by a small team of rescuers. This kit can be carried and deployed very quickly by as few as two people. Remaining funds will be put towards the purchase of an aerial drone to aid in search and rescue, and to provide initial rope rescue training for more volunteers.
More information on the fundraiser can be found at: https://gf.me/u/ym5yja
