In an effort to protect its responders and the public, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue has made significant operational changes. Effective immediately, office hours have been suspended for the duration of Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay in Place” Order.
In addition, full-time responders have been moved from 10-hour shifts to 48-hour shifts. Despite the scarcity of supplies, all responders will be using a higher level of personal protection equipment (PPE) on all calls for assistance, regardless of the nature. Also, the number of personnel responding will be limited to the greatest extent possible in order to minimize the risk of exposure.
During this pandemic, EMS responders must take extraordinary measures to ensure their safety. If one responder is exposed, or even potentially exposed, it could put the majority of personnel out of commission due to illness or quarantine protocols.
“Without these extraordinary measures, all of our people could be at risk,” Fire Chief Chris Beswick said in a press release. “I want to assure our community that their firefighters and medical personnel are still here to respond, but we have to take action to protect both our members and our citizens.”
