In a special board meeting Tuesday, March 31, the Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue Board of Directors declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 threat.
By declaring a state of emergency, the district can make staffing changes, reallocate funds, or exceed spending limits when necessary to continue operations. This action also allows more access to county, state, and federal resources should the need arise.
Although no new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the area, the board of directors considered the declaration to be a prudent proactive measure.
“This action is not in response to an immediate need; however, we are taking steps in preparation for the worst-case scenario,” said Fire Chief Chris Beswick in a press release.
Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue will remain vigilant in its preparation, response, and recovery; and will take all steps necessary to protect its responders and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.