Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue (NBFR) responded to a van on fire around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Shell Station in Nehalem.
Fire Chief Chris Beswick said a van was in the process of having an onboard propane tank filled when a fire erupted in the interior of the van. One occupant was able to exit the van without injury.
NBFR’s command unit arrived on scene and emptied a fire extinguisher on the vehicle. One engine arrived on scene and finished suppressing the fire in the vehicle.
A protection line was deployed for the propane delivery system.
Beswick confirmed there was extensive damage to the interior of the van, minimal to no damage to the station’s propane system and no reported injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.