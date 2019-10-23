Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred in the Nehalem area Oct. 4 or Oct. 5. The suspect was seen attempting to use a stolen debit card at the Tillamook Center Market on Oct. 6.
The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on social media with a request for public assistance in identifying the suspect, a white male who is believed to be driving a silver Chevy HHR with unknown license plates.
