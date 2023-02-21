The Neah-Kah-Nie School District has been accepted into a program that will send $95,000 to the district annually for the next seven years to help promote post-secondary education. 

The Oregon Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP, program is funded by U.S. Department of Education dollars and administered by Oregon State University and aims to promote low-income students’ access to higher learning.

