The Neah-Kah-Nie School District has been accepted into a program that will send $95,000 to the district annually for the next seven years to help promote post-secondary education.
The Oregon Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP, program is funded by U.S. Department of Education dollars and administered by Oregon State University and aims to promote low-income students’ access to higher learning.
“I think it helps with that equity issue to expose low-income students to the process of post-secondary education and their parents,” said Paul Erlebach, superintendent of the Neah-Kah-Nie school district.
The district is one of fourteen that was selected from among 50 applicant districts across the state to participate in the program. GEAR UP has been helping districts with low-income students since 2002 and is beginning to help its fourth group of schools this year.
Funding is allocated to allow the district to hire a full-time coordinator who will help students with all aspects of post-secondary education preparation from sixth grade through their first year of post-secondary education. It will also pay for campus visits for students and their families.
Ericka and Ryan Keefauver, both of whom work in the district, had experience with GEAR UP in their previous positions in the Hermiston School District.
Mrs. Keefauver, the Student Services and Special Education Director for the district, said that the program does a good job of involving families to help lower the intimidation factor of post-secondary education.
“A lot of what we saw were students hesitant to move on because they didn’t have anyone in their family who had attended a post-secondary education program,” Mrs. Keefauver said, “going beyond their own experience was a scary thing.”
She also mentioned the program’s continuing support for students as a strong point. GEAR UP requires the coordinator maintain contact with students in their first year of post-secondary education, which Mrs. Keefauver said is a critical element of the program.
Erlebach emphasized that the program is not only intended to promote students going to four-year university programs. It is meant to support students attending community college or trade schools as well.
Mr. Keefauver, the Associate Principal and Athletic Director at Neah-Kah-Nie High School, said that exposure to a wider variety of options starting at a younger age was “invaluable” for students.
He said that the district has already been doing good work supporting students, praising High School Guidance Counselor Esther Troyer in particular, but that the grant and dedicated staff-member would enhance their efforts greatly.
“That is going to allow for more one-on-one time between that person and our students in developing their career plans, providing us both on-site and off-site opportunities for those students, and connection to the family,” Mr. Keefauver said.
The full-time staffer will help students explore the different post-secondary education opportunities that are available and which match their needs before aiding in the application process, from testing to applications to securing scholarships.
GEAR UP funding is paired with participation in the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) teaching program. AVID helps to standardize different aspects of the educational experience across schools and the district, like note taking, to optimize students’ learning.
Erlebach was excited about the opportunities that GEAR UP and AVID present for the district to supplement the work it is already doing for students.
“I think the district’s goal with GEAR UP and without it is to increase our on-time graduation rate and the post-secondary graduation experiences for students,” Erlebach said.
