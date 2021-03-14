Neah-Kah-Nie School District students return to class Monday, March 15, in a hybrid model. The school district provided an update on the model during a board meeting Monday, March 8.
Garibaldi Grade School Principal Janmarie Nugent said the school had K-3 students back for onsite Feb. 16. The school had half of fourth and fifth grades two days a week and the other half the other two days.
“We have 95 kids that will be back onsite on Monday and 20 that will remain in CDL,” Nugent said.
The school has made some tweaks to arrival and dismissal of students, Nugent added. P.E. and music classes will be held in the gym.
Nehalem Elementary School Principal Kristi Woika said the school is planning right along to begin simultaneous learning. Teachers will be instructing students in person and online at the same time, with cameras set up in the classroom.
“It was really important for us as a building to support students and maintain those relationships with kids we’ve built all school year long,” Woika said. “The biggest class is I think 15 onsite and two online.”
The school will have 120 onsite students Monday through Thursday and about 25 online students, Woika said.
Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School Principal Lori Dilbeck said a sixth grade orientation, held throughout the last three weeks, allowed for students to come into the school during what would be their normal hybrid days. Each cohort came two days, Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday, Dilbeck added.
“The teachers went over safety protocols, showed them the building, because most of them hadn’t been in the building,” Dilbeck said. “That was a huge success.”
The middle school is now looking forward to starting the hybrid model March 15.
“We surveyed families and out of our 188 students, 125 families chose to be in hybrid,” Dilbeck said.
The other families have chosen to continue comprehensive distance learning at this time. Under Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order regarding returning students to school through in-person learning or a hybrid model, individual students or parents who want to remain in comprehensive distance learning, or who have health needs, may do so.
Dilbeck said all students would have the opportunity to leave the classroom to go to P.E. If a student is taking a band or choir class, they will be able to leave their classroom for that class as well. As for other classes, the kids will stay in one classroom while the teachers move.
“We’ve been planning for a long time, just like everybody else,” Neah-Kah-Nie High School Principal Heidi Buckmaster said. “The most recent changes in our hybrid plan are that we went from 12 safe secure cohorts down to 11.”
Buckmaster said teachers would be rotating classrooms instead of students. Students will transition to the welding lab, gym, and band and choir classes outside of the classrooms. Staff has figured out one-way traffic patterns and staggered exit times. The school has been practicing the entry routine during limited in-person learning.
“We’re going to be eating meals in the classrooms as well,” Buckmaster said. “We’ve got those routines worked out.”
