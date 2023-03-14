The Neah-Kah-Nie School Board is pleased to announce and welcome Dr. Tyler Reed as the new superintendent of the school district effective July 1st, 2023.
According to board chair, Sandy Tyrer, “Dr. Reed will bring a fresh look at the district and a collaborative approach to his leadership. We are excited about his ability to connect with staff, students and the community.”
Dr. Reed currently serves as the Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment of the Tillamook School District. Prior to his current assignment, he served as a Middle School Principal in the Beebe School District in Arkansas from 2018 to 2022. He received his master's and doctoral degrees in Educational Leadership from Arkansas Tech University.
Dr. Reed thanked the school board for their thorough search process and decision. “I'm looking forward to partnering with the families, teachers, staff, and students to build on and accelerate the district’s mission. Neah-Kah-Nie School District has an exciting future and I’m proud to be a part of this amazing community.” Dr. Reed can be reached at tylerr@nknsd.org.
The Neah-Kah-Nie school board is pleased to have Dr. Reed as our new superintendent and look forward to many successful years working together.
For more information, contact Sandy Tyrer, Chairman of the Board, at sandrat@nknsd.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.