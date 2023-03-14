Dr. Tyler Reed

Dr. Tyler Reed

The Neah-Kah-Nie School Board is pleased to announce and welcome Dr. Tyler Reed as the new superintendent of the school district effective July 1st, 2023.

According to board chair, Sandy Tyrer, “Dr. Reed will bring a fresh look at the district and a collaborative approach to his leadership. We are excited about his ability to connect with staff, students and the community.”

Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

