A ribbon cutting for the new NKN Student Health & Wellness Center came about Tuesday, Nov. 2. Members from the community attended the ceremony and tour of the new center. Rachel Lee, Neah-Kah-Nie High School student and representative of the NKN Student Health & Wellness Community Advisory Committee, cut the ribbon.
The health and wellness center is a collaborative effort between Neah-Kah-Nie School District, Rinehart Clinic & Pharmacy and Oregon Health Authority.
Gail Nelson, Rinehart Clinic & Pharmacy CEO, said the center would serve the children of the community, as well as school staff. The center had been in the planning stages for more than two years, with a planning grant from the Oregon Health Authority’s School Based Health Center program. Rinehart Clinic was chosen as the medical sponsor and will staff and operate the center.
“Additional funding from the Oregon Health Authority and the Health Resources and Services Administration have continued to help us move this forward,” Nelson said.
NKN Student Health & Wellness Center is open to all children pre-K through 12th grade who live within the Neah-Kah-Nie School District. The center will also provide services to any school staff members who wish to seek care. The center is open two days a week for now, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and plans to expand its hours if needed.
Two of Rinehart Clinic’s primary care providers will staff the center. Family nurse practitioner Caitlin Simons will be the primary provider. Family nurse practitioner Leanna Coy, the medical director for the center, will also see patients occasionally.
Simons said the main goal of the health center is to create a healthy and happy school district. The center will provide a wide range of services, including mental health, vaccinations, reproductive care and more.
“We will also do care for illnesses and injuries,” Simons said. “Really, we'll be able to provide any care a student might need.”
The center has five different rooms, including a waiting room, a restroom, a lab, an exam room and an office, Neah-Kah-Nie School District Superintendent Paul Erlebach said.
Erlebach said a lot of thought went into where the district wanted to place the center. They wanted it to be in a location visible to all students. The center is located on the north side of Neah-Kah-Nie High School.
“It’s almost like opening a new school,” Erlebach said. “We had to create a website, we created a logo.”
Community sponsors include the Mudd Nick Foundation, the Oregon Health Authority’s School-Based Health Center Program team, Tillamook Family Counseling Center, Tillamook County Community Health Centers, First Student, and the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.
