At a Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) School District Board of Director’s meeting Monday, Dec. 14, the board voted to continue with comprehensive distance learning and limited in person learning until the end of the second trimester. The school district previously planned for students to begin an onsite/hybrid model Jan. 11. Students will return to the onsite/hybrid model on March 15.
“The school board did not take this very important decision lightly,” Superintendent Paul Erlebach stated in a community letter Dec. 15.
Erlebach said the board analyzed Tillamook County’s test positivity rate, trend data and COVID-19 count, presented by a representative from the Tillamook County Health Department. The board listened for about three hours to many students, licensed and classified staff, parents and community members.
“Meeting participants, from across the spectrum, shared with the school board their celebrations and frustrations with comprehensive distance learning and limited in person,” Erlebach said. “Everyone strongly believes it is in the students, school district and community’s best interest to have students at school, face-to-face with educators. However, the test positivity rate and Tillamook County’s Extreme Risk level were compelling reasons for the board to vote for safety rather than the risk of students and staff getting sick with COVID.”
The board understands schools are not “super spreader” environments due to the diligence of staff implementing safety protocols, but the community, as indicated by the Extreme Risk category, has the potential to “super spread,” whish is the dilemma, Erlebach added. The board also believes it is in the school district’s best interest to plan now in order for staff to enhance both comprehensive distance learning and limited in person models, rather than potentially moving from distance learning to a hybrid model and back again.
School district staff have the directive to move forward with comprehensive distance learning and limited in person learning until the third trimester. Erlebach said staff are eager and focused to improve current practice so students can benefit the most from the school district’s distance learning and limited in person learning models as students transition to a hybrid model in March.
Erlebach said NKN School District collaboratively works with Tillamook County Health Department to notify the community when staff test positive for COVID-19. The school district also has the responsibility to guard the confidential health information of staff.
“My holiday wish is for the community to continue to follow safety guidelines by wearing face protection, wash hands frequently and practice safe physical distancing in order to limit COVID spread,” Erlebach said. “No one is immune.”
Erlebach will hold a “Let’s Chat with Paul” meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, to meet with students, staff and parents to discuss the school district’s most recent plans. Follow the school district’s Facebook page for updates.
