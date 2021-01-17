A Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) High School art teacher, Steve Albrechtsen, recently made original mugs with an NKN pirate theme for each school board members as part of the NKN School District’s initiative to recognize the school district board members. The school district joins the other 196 school districts in Oregon to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.
Albrechtsen handed off the personalized mugs to the school district Jan. 4. He said Superintendent Paul Erlebach had been trying to think of something local and personalized to recognize the school board when they came up with the personalized mugs.
Albrechtsen did the clay work on a potter’s wheel, while more detailed components, such as the Pirates logo and names of the board members, were done by hand. Albrechtsen has made a lot of different kinds of mugs, but “this was a first-time for the personalized efforts.”
Albrechtsen added he was happy to make the mugs, and the board members have a thankless job in which they make hard decisions that affect students, staff and families. He thanks the school board for donating their time.
“Our seven school board members spend countless hours volunteering to provide the highest level of education for our students and a quality working environment for staff,” Erlebach stated in a community letter. “During the COVID pandemic, school board members have actively listened to parents, students and community members to make difficult and wise decisions to ensure the safety of students and staff.”
School board members represent their fellow citizens’ views and priorities in the complex enterprise of maintaining and operating the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, Erlebach stated. Board members are elected by registered voters to serve four-year terms.
“Neah-Kah-Nie School District has an active, well trained and highly effective board who give of their time for the betterment of our students and staff,” Erlebach stated.
Neah-Kah-Nie’s school board members include: Board Chair Carol Mahoney, who has served for six years; Vice Chair Pat Ryan, who has served for 22 years; Terry Kelly, who has served for 14 years; Michele Aeder, who has served for five years; Landon Myers, who has served for four years; Sandy Tyrer, who has served for three years; and Kari Fliesher, who has served for two years.
Board meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. Visit the school district’s website (nknsd.org) for information on how to attend virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.