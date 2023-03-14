Neah-Kah-Nie School Board holds Superintendent Candidate Town Hall

Top Row: Renae Scalabrin, Landon Myers, Mike Wantland

Bottom Row: Carol Mahoney, Sandy Tyrer, Michele Aeder, Kari Fleisher

The Neah-Kah-Nie School Board's search for a new superintendent involved community voices Friday night with the holding of the town hall. In this town hall, community members were able to submit questions for the three superintendent candidates as well as submit feedback for the school board. 

 

