Neah-Kah-Nie School Board holds Superintendent Candidate Town Hall

The Neah-Kah-Nie School Board's search for a new superintendent involved community voices Friday night with the holding of the town hall. In this town hall, community members were able to submit questions for the three superintendent candidates as well as submit feedback for the school board.
The first of the three candidates, Martín Macías, emphasized his willingness to learn and adapt to the new school district. Coming from the Golden Plains School District in California, Macías is the only candidate with prior experience as a superintendent. As superintendent, “making it a point to be in the classroom” is central to Macías’ philosophy. Gathering student intel, as well as consulting staff, is part of Macías’ plan for Neah-Kah-Nie. He believes that “staff knows the needs” of students, and should therefore be consulted in decision-making. Focusing on student, staff, and family engagement, Macías asserted that “communities are pivotal” to educational systems.
Macías, having previously been Director of English Learner Support, was also asked specifically about dual-language programs at Neah-Kah-Nie. Dual-language programs would start in elementary schools to promote bilingualism or even trilingualism, as proposed by Macías, from an early age. Macías’ plan for this program includes the administration visiting “model schools” and getting parents “excited” about the opportunity.
Recruiting and retaining staff was another concern of the community, especially with the current national demand for teachers. Macías also makes slideshows to demonstrate greatness in learning. Macías, who makes the slideshows personally, believes they “model expectations” and attract teachers to the community. Macías wants to make Neah-Kah-Nie feel “like home” for potential staff members. As for current staff, Macías plans to be “very collaborative” and to “look for ways to work as a unit.”
The second candidate introduced, Tyler Reed, is applying from the nearby Tillamook School District. Reed, the current Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Tillamook, also believes presence is a key attribute of a good superintendent. Reed, coming from Tillamook, and previously Arkansas, has a “passion” for rural education. Rural education allows Reed to “bring people together,” including teachers.
To incorporate the voices of teachers, Reed plans to utilize a “teacher advisory council.” Rather than communicating through various administrators, Reed wants to speak directly with teachers. This includes “getting into classrooms.” Reed also plans on involving teachers more with curriculum adoption. Reed believes that teachers should decide on curriculum with board input, as teachers are the “experts.” Reed is a “teams-oriented person” and plans to bring that mentality to the superintendent position.
To further foster community in the school district, Reed intends to establish a mentorship program amongst first-year teachers. Having had a mentor teacher at the start of his educational career, Reed argues these programs promote a “positive culture.” These mentors, or veteran teachers, would support new teachers as they adjust to the profession, whether as a confidante or professional support. Reed wants teachers to “walk into a building where they feel supported.”
The final candidate introduced, Kristi Mills, has spent 21 years in the Neah-Kah-Nie School District. Having worked at all three levels of education, Mills is familiar with the district. She has worked in three of the four Neah-Kah-Nie Schools. Mills is currently the Nehalem Elementary School Principal.
In her role at Nehalem Elementary School, Mills has been active in this year’s curriculum adoption. To do so, Mills offers professional development meetings in the evenings that are voluntary. To support teachers, Mills provides compensation for their time. Mills believes administrators should be “flexible” and “fair” with staff members, a policy she plans to continue as superintendent. This includes her policy of reasonable compensation as well as her plan to “show appreciation to staff publicly and privately.”
When asked about communicating with the community, Mills’ stated she is a “strong communicator.” Mills wants parents to ask questions about the schools, and she plans to be “transparent,” “patient,” and “understanding” when they do. Mills believes in “deliberately building trust” with the community and staff. This includes “attending events” and having uncomfortable conversations about school district flaws. While Mills believes Neah-Kah-Nie is a “magical place,” she believes there is “always room for improvement.”
The Neah-Kah-Nie School Board is still in deliberations as of Friday night. However, they plan to make a decision soon. Once contract negotiations are finished, there will be a press release.
(0) comments
