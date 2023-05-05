The Headlight Herald recently asked candidates in contested races in the May 16 election for the Neah-Kah-NIe School District’s Board of Directors three questions:
Please give a brief summary of the experiences that qualify you to serve on the Neah-Kah-Nie School Board and why you are running.
What would be your number one priority if elected or reelected to the school board?
What is one new policy that you would work to implement in the district if elected?
Their responses are grouped by the position for which they are running on the board and presented in the same order as their names appear on the ballot.
Zone 2
Landon Myers
My name is Landon Myers and I’m seeking re-election to the Neah-Kah-Nie School Board for Zone 2. I have served on the school board since 2017. I have two children that are currently enrolled in the NKN School District. I want to continue to be a voice for the parents and community of the district to ensure that our children are receiving the best education possible. I want to make sure that the students that graduate from NKN School District have the knowledge they need to help them be successful in the next step in their life whether it be college, a trade school or just entering the workforce.
My number one priority if re-elected is continuing to make sure that the NKN School District provides the students with the best education possible while maintaining fiscal responsibility. A major part of this is making sure that we not only recruit good educators but also retain the great staff that the district currently has.
One policy that I would like to see implemented is a “parental knowledge policy” This policy would require that the parents not only be informed of sensitive information that their child may be exposed to but that they also be given a copy of the information. For example, throughout the year students participate in “health/wellness” surveys. The parents are notified that they will be participating in these surveys but they are not shown the content of these surveys. I believe parents have the right to know what their child is participating in and what the content of the material is. How can a parent make a decision to allow or not allow their child to participate without knowing the exact content of the material?
Marisa
Bayouth-Real
I spent 17 years teaching middle school and high school Language Arts at NKN until the pandemic hit and I became a full-time parent. It seems like it is time for me to serve public education again. It is what I have done since I volunteered as a peer reader for kindergartners when I was in 6th grade. Public education is who I am.
Accessibility means “the quality of being easy to obtain or use.” I want all students, from all backgrounds, skills, genders, races, religions, orientations, languages and abilities to be able to access their right to a quality public education. Our district can access training that will help staff accomplish this vision through The Oregon Department of Education. Accessibility also applies to the community. Small things like making all community meetings accessible through Zoom will allow families who are deaf/hard of hearing the ability to use apps that create closed captions. It would let a single parent who cannot find/afford childcare the ability to stay informed with district meetings.
I would not work to implement policy right away because I would need to learn too much about what is currently happening. Once I had that foundation, I would begin to consider implementing policy. I know that the community has voiced a desire to have a policy that addresses the nearly 100-year-old Nehalem Elementary School Swim Program. This topic has historically been of great importance to families so I would begin there in an effort to better understand and support the community.
Zone 6
Katie Wilkinson
I have lived in the Neah Kah Nie school district for the last 9 years; I have 4 children that are all currently attending schools in this district. I am involved with many extracurricular activities within the school district including sports and clubs. I have been volunteering with these kids for the last 7 or so years and have seen the challenges they have been facing as well as celebrated the accomplishments they have made. I am in contact with teachers and staff members and hear the concerns they have and feel that I am someone who can be a voice for students, parents, and staff. I have a work background with bookkeeping and a strong financial understanding.
My number one priority will always be student success, students and parents in this district deserve someone who will have boots on the ground and a face in the trench with them. Our school board members should be a face that all students, parents and staff in the district know, I feel I can be that person.
I do not have a policy in mind that I would like to implement right out of the gate. I do want to be an asset in making the hard decisions that come with any situation involving so many people. I like to think outside of the box and come up with solutions that will benefit everyone involved. I would like to see the school board working towards supporting our athletics and club departments so we can maximize the opportunities that are available to our students. Every person involved in our school district deserves to be proud of the school they are associated with.
Michele Aeder
I have served on the Neah-Kah-Nie School Board for 7 years and am running as an incumbent. I am past board chair of the Tillamook Women’s Crisis Center (now Tides of Change) I have served 15 years on the City of Garibaldi Budget Committee. I was a driver and Manager of the school bus service contracted by the NKN school district for 31 years.
Continued cooperation and appreciation of the respectful manner with which the district administrators and staff work with the school board on tough issues. We do not always agree and we have found ways to disagree respectfully and come together in the end to do what is best for kids.
I am a part of the equity committee for the board (the Inclusion Alliance). We are currently working on forms of restorative justice for administrators to use when we experience bias incidents rather than just applying a punitive “solution”. Bias is inevitable. We all have biases. Working to educate and better inform students will best prepare them for success in their future.
Zone 7
Joseph Carr
I’m Joe Carr and I live in Bay City. I have a Master’s in Education and served as a teacher/administrator for ten years. As a public servant, I have worked with youth and families for twenty years as an educator, social worker, and as a guardian for incapacitated adults. I have two young students in the district and want to use my experience to help ensure the district provides a rigorous and exciting learning experience for all students.
I would push to secure more funding for the district. I would review the budget and move to create a full-time Grant Specialist dedicated to finding and implementing innovative funding solutions. As a former GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Understanding of Undergraduate Programs) coordinator, I would also work with the new GEAR UP grant team to leverage those resources to update classroom technology and other teaching tools, as well as lay the groundwork for sustainable career education and exploration.
I would review and expand career education in the district. I would establish a Career Council at the district that would invite school staff, parents, local trades schools and colleges, and area business leaders. The council would be an advisory board to create opportunities for career fairs, site visits to local businesses, visits to post-secondary campuses and trade schools, job shadowing, and internship programs. This exposure should be integrated into the learning experience and start at the elementary level.
Christopher Kruebbe
This race is about our young people. I am running because our young people are in crisis and have been for quite a long time. Young people continue to witness and experience school shootings, teenage pregnancy, child sex-trafficking, fentanyl deaths, substance misuse, addiction, obesity, suicide, oppression, hunger, discrimination, child abuse/neglect, homelessness, bullying, food insecurity, cruelty, isolation, loneliness and other social issues. Big T and little t trauma are plaguing their lives. If their basic needs and safety are not being addressed, we are failing them.
Listening to our young people (will be my number one priority if elected). Giving them a voice and addressing their needs.
Inviting and allowing our young people to be a part of the process (is one new policy).
Sheri Luquette
I am running for the Neah-Kah-Nie School Board because I believe our students, staff, administrators and community deserve leaders on the board who are dedicated to making good decisions that serve the best needs of the district. We have a brand new Superintendent starting this year and I want to be sure that the board is ready to help him to engage with the community and learn our priorities. I have spent the past twelve years working in the field of education. I have been an administrator in K-8 and in higher education. I have experience passing bonds, writing grants, engaging a community, listening to input from faculty, staff and students, being accountable for achieving student success outcomes and managing public funds. I also have years of experience working with local legislators to ensure our county retains local control of our schools. I have a Master’s degree in Communication and Leadership from Gonzaga University.
If elected, I have two key things I want to focus on in the first year. Continued fiscal stability and onboarding our new Superintendent who starts July 1. NKN School District is uniquely funded. Only three school districts in all of Oregon are funded the way we are with only revenue from local property taxes and state timber tax revenues with no State Basic School Support funding from Oregon. With the prospect of declining timber tax revenues due to the Oregon Habitat Conservation Plan anticipated to go into effect, it will be critical for the district to be educated about revenue options and prepare for how to fill potential future funding gaps without lessening opportunities in the classroom.
I am concerned with the mental health of our students. Youth are suffering and it is a nationwide issue that can’t be ignored. The board should be prepared to consider what policies or practices may need to be implemented to ensure students continue to have safe and supported learning environments.
