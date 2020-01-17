The Neah-Kah-Nie District #56 Graduate Scholarships Inc. Committee announces that applications are now available for this year’s scholarship awards. The scholarship awards will be available to anyone who graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School from 1954 to date who are pursuing academic, vocational or technical education.
To date, $292,116 has been awarded to 220 graduates. Up to $20,000 will be awarded this year. Applications may be obtained at the Neah-Kah-Nie High School office, by contacting Guidance Counselor Esther Troyer at esthert@nknsd.org or by calling or emailing Nola Smith at 503-368-7132 or nolanate10@yahoo.com.
Completed applications must be received at PO Box 373, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136, no later than April 1.
