Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School Principal Lori Dilbeck announced in a parent letter Thursday, Feb. 6, that a middle school student allegedly made a serious threat to the school. A threat assessment team, including law enforcement, school counselor, psychologist and school administrator, met to determine next steps. The team is following a best-practice model for accessing the possible threat and following district policy.
The parent letter said the school will continue to monitor the situation. Law enforcement and the Department of Human Services have been involved since the first report of the situation and will continue to be involved.
“The school district’s number one concern is student and staff safety,” Dilbeck said in the letter. “We will keep our parents and school community informed of new developments if there are any.”
Parents and community members should report any information they have that is concerning the school and make sure not to disseminate rumors or false information, the letter said.
If you have any questions, call the school at (503) 355-2990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.