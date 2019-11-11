The 142nd Fighter Wing, based at the Portland Air National Guard Base, will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout the state on Monday, Nov. 11.
The F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times:
10:30 a.m. - Tillamook Air Museum, Tillamook, Ore.
11:11 a.m. - University of Portland, Portland, Ore.
11:40 a.m. - Capital Manor Retirement Community, Salem, Ore.
12:00 p.m. - Vietnam Era Veterans Memorial Park, Canby, Ore.
All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.