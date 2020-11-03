Special Districts Association of Oregon (SDAO) was formed in 1979 to give special districts a stronger and united voice at the Oregon Legislature. SDAO provides advocacy with state administrative agencies and other units of government, training, information resources and other support programs.
Aquatics Director/Assistant Executive Director Barbara McCann has been selected for the SDAO Outstanding Special District Service Award for the employee category. North County Recreation District has been selected for the SDAO Outstanding Special District Program Award for the 26+ employees category.
SDAO videographer David McGinnis will schedule video interviews and put together two videos, one for Barbara and one for the district. These will be shown at our virtual annual conference on Feb. 4 at the virtual awards ceremony. SDAO will have an award plaque made for both the district and McCann.
SDAO has grown to over 900 local government members.
