The fundraising continues as the North County Recreation District (NCRD) works to show “significant community support” by Friday, Nov. 8, to the Ford Family Foundation for their ADA Restrooms and Lobby project. NCRD hopes to have their grant application of $110,000 submitted by the foundation to their Board of Trustees for consideration. To date, $9,525 in donations and pledges has been received.
Don Markle, a long-time NCRD patron, has offered a matching challenge. He will match up to $500 in donations received in the next 11 days.
Consider a donation for this project.
Mail checks to NCRD, PO Box 207, Nehalem, OR 97131 with “ADA Restrooms and Lobby” noted.
Make a credit card donation by calling 855.444.6273 (select option 1 from the menu for the Welcome Center).
Stop by the Welcome Center to make cash, check and credit card donations Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If interested, inquire about details to name a seat in the Performing Arts Center when donating.
