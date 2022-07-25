NCCWP Event on Wednesday, July 27: "It’s Spray Season"

We are excited to announce a free, upcoming, online event with toxicologist Deke Gundersen, Ph.D. about the detrimental effects pesticide spraying has on the drinking-water watersheds of the Oregon Coast. Dr. Gundersen is Director of the Environmental Studies Department at Pacific University, and he is a consultant to North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection.

This event, "It's Spray Season," will take place on Wednesday, July 27, at 6:00 p.m. We hope you can join us! Sign up now or continue reading for more information about the event. Please share this information with others.

2
18
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.