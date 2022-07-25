NCCWP Event on Wednesday, July 27: "It’s Spray Season"

We are excited to announce a free, upcoming, online event with toxicologist Deke Gundersen, Ph.D. about the detrimental effects pesticide spraying has on the drinking-water watersheds of the Oregon Coast. Dr. Gundersen is Director of the Environmental Studies Department at Pacific University, and he is a consultant to North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection.
This event, "It's Spray Season," will take place on Wednesday, July 27, at 6:00 p.m. We hope you can join us! Sign up now or continue reading for more information about the event. Please share this information with others.
It’s Spray Season: A Free Educational Event on Zoom
Wednesday, July 27, 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Join North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection’s Upcoming Meeting
At the meeting, we will update you on what NCCWP is doing to end clearcut logging and pesticide spraying in drinking-water watersheds, regardless of who owns that land. We will discuss opportunities for you to help us (including a petition effort that's in the works) and direct actions you can take to protect forests, watersheds, and the health of our communities.
The health of our communities, as well as the forests and watersheds we depend on, is at stake due to the practices of large, industrial forestry operations. Fortunately, an upswell of momentum continues to build around concern for Oregon’s forests and watersheds. It’s the perfect time for you to get involved to help us work to safeguard and restore our drinking water sources, forests, and air quality.
Here is a summary of our position: Regardless of who actually owns the land, by law, all water in Oregon is publicly owned. Thus, all watersheds that supply spring boxes, wells, or municipal systems should be legislatively protected. In recognition of the necessity of having clean and safe drinking water, as a matter of law, there should be no more logging nor pesticide spraying in drinking water sources. NCCWPisadvocating for the critical need to prioritize the health of our communities and put DRINKING WATER FIRST!
North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (formerly Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection) is a grassroots group working, through education and advocacy, for better protections of the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the forests that sustain us. healthywatershed.org |www.facebook.com/NCCWATERSHEDPROTECTION
