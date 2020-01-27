Two people were arrested after a search warrant in Tillamook yielded drugs and firearms, according to a report from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).
At around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, detectives with the Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT), along with TCSO deputies and Tillamook Police Department (TPD) officers, served a search warrant in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue in Tillamook.
During the search, authorities said they found methamphetamine, evidence of drug sales, prohibited weapons and other firearms that included three stolen weapons linked to active Tillamook Police investigations and one with an obliterated serial number. There was also allegedly evidence of possible gang affiliation found during the search.
Omar N. Ayala Sanchez, 26, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, seven counts of felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, felon in possession of prohibited weapons (daggers), and frequenting a place where drugs used/sold.
Shawn M. Mitchell, 26, was arrested for frequenting a place where drugs are used/sold and a parole violation. Sanchez and Mitchell were taken to the Tillamook County Corrections Facility.
“One of our office’s goals is to aggressively combat the drug epidemic in our community that touches so many of our lives,” Sheriff Jim Horton said. “Our relationships with our partner agencies is paramount in these efforts.”
TNT is comprised of detectives from TCSO and TPD. The TNT tip line is 503-815-3319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.