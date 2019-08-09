Multiple signs posted along Sand Lake road in Tierra Del Mar were stolen. The theft occurred on Sunday, July 21 between 8-11 a.m. The response by community members has been swift. A sturdy replacement sign was soon reposted at the corner of Devaney and Sand Lake Road before the end of the day.
Residents in Tierra Del Mar have been active in opposing an industrial drilling project proposed by Facebook. Facebook bought a half million-dollar beachfront lot on which it intends to connect a transpacific data cable. For the past three weeks, a series of roadside signs posted along Sand Lake Road in Tierra Del Mar expressed community concerns about the propriety of Facebook using a residential neighborhood for a drill head operation.
A search of the neighborhood and surrounding area offered no results so far. Complaints have been filed with the Tillamook County Sheriff’s office. Anyone with knowledge of the theft or whereabouts of the 20 signs is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s office at (503) 815-1911.
“We knew opposing a multi-billion global corporation would be a difficult challenge,” said Ed Ruttledge, resident of Tierra Del Mar, in a press release. “so, in a way, we’re not surprised with setbacks. But, we are saddened someone now seeks to literally steal away our public voice.”
