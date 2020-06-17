The Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) served a search warrant at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at 1415 9th St in Tillamook, in relation to the investigation of a burglary to a local business and a local residence in which multiple firearms were stolen.
Robert Jon Gilliam, 50, of Tillamook was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Theft I, multiple counts of Felon in Possession of a firearm, Burglary I, Burglary II, Unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin, frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept or sold, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant for Theft II.
Also arrested was Gilliam’s live-in girlfriend, Tannith McNeel, 40, of Tillamook, on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept, or sold.
Both Gilliam and McNeel were lodged at the Tillamook County Jail.
According to TNT, following the service of the search warrant at Gilliam’s residence, TNT detectives determined that a second suspect, in addition to Gilliam, was involved in a residential burglary wherein firearms, among other things, were stolen. That suspect was Jacob Zavala Krumenaker, 29, of Bay City, OR. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jacob Krumenaker. A bulletin was sent to surrounding areas to contact TNT detectives should any law enforcement come into contact with Jacob Krumenaker and detain him on the outstanding warrant.
On Tuesday, June 9, at 5:13 p.m., Tigard Police were dispatched to a theft in progress at the Home Depot at 14800 SW Sequoia Parkway in Tigard. A store employee reported witnessing three people conceal merchandise and leave the store.
Tigard Police said officers stopped one man, Jacob Krumenaker, 29, of Bay City, as he was attempting to drive out of the parking lot. He was placed under arrest for theft II, and officers learned he also had an active felony warrant for burglary I and theft I out of Tillamook County.
Officers also contacted Quentin Marino,23, also of Bay City as he attempted to drive away in a separate vehicle. According to witness accounts, he hit another car when he tried to back out of a parking spot, then nearly hit two pedestrians who were walking out of the store. The pedestrians told officers they had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Marino was arrested on charges of theft II, reckless driving, and hit & run. Additional evidence relating to suspected identity theft was also seized.
A third suspect, Corina Swafford, 40, of Tillamook was stopped and arrested as she was leaving the store and walking through the parking lot to a third vehicle. The investigation revealed she had a felony warrant for 3 counts burglary II and 3 counts of theft II out of Tillamook County for her arrest. Officers found meth and heroin in her purse and charged her with PCS methamphetamine and PCS heroin in addition to theft II.
Stolen merchandise was recovered from all three suspects, including tools, cameras and batteries totaling roughly $1,000.
Krumenaker and Swafford were lodged at the Washington County Jail and later transferred to Tillamook County Jail. Marino was issued a citation in lieu of custody.
The Tigard Police Department served a search warrant on all three vehicles associated and their investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.
Following the arrests of Krumenaker, Swaffard and Marino by Tigard PD, probable cause existed for a search of the Krumenaker/Marino residence in Bay city. A search warrant was requested and granted for a search of that residence.
At noon Friday, June 12, the Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) served a search warrant at 6500 Wood Street, Bay City, Oregon related to the burglary of a local residence in which multiple firearms and other items were stolen. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
“Even during the COVID pandemic, our Office and our law enforcement partners continue to serve their communities and seek to apprehend those that would prey upon our citizens,” Sheriff Jim Horton said in a press release. “Our positive working relationships with our partner agencies is vital in these efforts.”
The Tillamook County Narcotics Team is comprised of detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Tillamook City Police Department. The Tillamook Narcotics Team tip line is 503-815-3319.
