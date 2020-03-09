CPR and an Automated External Defibrillators (AED) were used during a medical rescue Sunday, according to a report from Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).
At around 2:52 p.m. March 8, Tillamook County Communications District 911 received a call from a residence for a medical issue, a 62-year-old woman who was down, unresponsive and not breathing.
Nestucca Rural Fire District responded as well as TCSO Deputies Andy Christopherson and Ben Berger, who were in the area. The ambulance had an extended response time.
On arrival, a Nestucca firefighter John Eckhardt and Christopherson performed CPR for 10 minutes. Nestucca Fire Deputy Chief Mickey Hays applied and used an AED to deliver several shocks to the patient and restored a pulse and breathing before an ambulance arrived.
Deputies assisted the fire department in blocking Sandlake Road and Life Flight responded and picked up the patient, flying her to Salem Health for treatment.
