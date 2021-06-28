Oregon State Police (OSP), Tillamook County sheriff’s Office and Tillamook Fire District responded to a car crash around 2:22 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at milepost 25 on Hwy 6. Tillamook County Sherriff’s and Tillamook Fire and Rescue had all the vehicles moved and the highway open when OSP arrived to the scene.
According to OSP, a white Toyota Corrola, operated by Andrew Goldstein of Happy Valley, caused the crash. A silver Honda Odyssey and a white Chevy Silverado were also involved in the crash. A passenger in the Corrola was transported to St. Vincent’s and the driver accompanied her in the ambulance.
Goldstein had been pulling out onto Hwy 6 from Kings Mountain Trailhead, heading east, OSP Officer Walter Silkwood reported. The car had pulled out in front of the Odyssey, causing a head on collision. The Odyssey had been heading eastbound.
The Silverado was heading west and was hit by the Odyssey, OSP said. All vehicles were towed by Burdens Towing. The driver of the Silverado informed Silkwood that a camper was following the Corolla into the pullout.
“The driver of the camper got out and chased after vehicle 1 –the Toyota Corolla – with a rock,” Silkwood said. “I later spoke with the driver of vehicle 1 and he informed me that he pulled into Kings Mt. Trial head to turn around and head east towards Portland. As he was waiting to merge the driver of the camper got out and started yelling at him and banging on his car.”
Goldstein informed Silkwood that he panicked and drove out onto Hwy 6, causing the accident, OSP said. No one had a license plate for the camper or suspect information. Investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.