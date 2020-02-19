Mr. THS was held at the Tillamook High School (THS) auditorium Sunday, Feb. 16. This event is part of the Tillamook High School’s Charity Drive. Miquel Niemi, junior, was announced 2020’s Mr. THS.
The Charity Drive is 10 days full of events where the community comes together to support some charities.
Mr. THS has been going on for about five years, said Rachelle Metcalfe, activities director at THS. She said other schools do an event like this for their fundraiser, rather than a variety of events like THS. It started out as a class event and then was made to an all-school event, so all four classes participate in it.
“Each class has four boys that participate, and they have different categories that they participate in for the Mr. THS, and then one of them is crowned,” Metcalfe said.
Each class takes a Burger King crown and they decorate it. The boy who wins Mr. THS gets crowned with the crown his class made.
Contestants perform in a group dance, personal attire, biographies, a talent show, formal wear and answer random questions. Judging is done by four selected staff members.
Metcalfe said she would like to see Mr. THS become a community event.
