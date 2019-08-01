This morning at 11:15, Forest Grove Firefighters were dispatched to a reported motorhome fire on Wilson River Highway (Oregon Highway 6), about 3/4 of a mile west of NW Timber Road. Crews arrived to find a motorhome fully engulfed with flames and the flames had started to spread to the forested area that the motorhome was parked next to.
Firefighters made a quick attack on the flames spreading through the trees and began to start extinguishing the burning motorhome. Once more crews arrived, firefighters were able to get quick control of the incident. Once crews arrived on scene, the highway was closed to provide a safe operation for firefighters. At time of press release, the highway was completely closed to traffic for almost two hours, but is open to one lane of travel with a flagger.
The fire from the motorhome is a complete loss and burned approximately a 100ft by 50ft area of trees and bushes. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.
This is a good reminder that forests are dry and fires can easily spread. Most fires in Northwest Oregon are caused by humans, so take extra precautions when out in the forests or traveling through them. Remember, one less spark, one less fire.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue was assisted on scene by Cornelius Fire Department, Gaston Fire Department, Oregon Department of Forestry (Forest Grove Unit and South Fork Prison Crew), Banks Fire District, Oregon Department of Transportation and Washington County Sheriffs Office.
UPDATE:ODOT reports that all lanes are now open. Expect delays for a while though. Use extreme caution!
