The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint of a blue motorcycle around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 9, on US 101/Ellen Avenue heading southbound a high rate of speed, “popping wheelies” and nearly causing an accident. Deputies in the area observed a motorcycle matching the description southbound on Main Street/First Street, traveling at a high rate of speed.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to catch up to the motorcycle and activated their emergency lights and siren at Tillamook River Road / Fraser Road to affect a traffic enforcement stop on Fraser Road where the motorcycle had turned after the deputies had safely caught up to the speeding motorcycle. The rider failed to yield, and deputies pursued the vehicle down Fraser Road, on to HWY 131, reaching speeds in excess of 100 MPH, and back into Tillamook. Upon reaching the city limits, the rider slowed and made several turns on residential streets attempting to lose pursuing deputies.
Deputies were able to keep the motorcycle in sight and observed it pull into the 1200 block of 9th Street in Tillamook, where the rider resided. Deputies made contact at that location and took the rider into custody. The rider admitted fleeing due to not wanting his motorcycle towed for driving on a suspended license. His motorcycle was towed.
Andrew P. O’Brien, 31, of Tillamook, was arrested and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail for eluding, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and driving on a suspended license.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tillamook Police Department, the Oregon State Police and Tillamook 911.
