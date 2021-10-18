Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies Ault, Bartlett and Wood responded to assist Oregon State Police Troopers Zepeda and Rose with a single vehicle crash Sunday night, Oct. 17, on Hwy 6.
"It was reported that this vehicle was westbound toward Tillamook, making numerous bad passes before crashing and landing in the river," said TCSO Deputy Ethan Ault.
Thanks to heroic efforts by bystanders, Tillamook Fire District personnel and police officers, the mother and one-year-old child were safety rescued from the submerged car. This crash is being investigated by Oregon State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.