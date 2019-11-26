A paraglider was rescued after getting stuck in the trees near Cape Lookout.
The Netarts-Oceanside Fire District received notification from Tillamook 911 of an uninjured paraglider stuck in a tree east of Cape Lookout at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Volunteers assembled at the station, gathered the necessary equipment and responded moments later, according to a fire district spokesman.
After a difficult and thorough search of rugged forestland, emergency crews, with assistance from sheriff’s office deputies, were able to locate the man, who was detached from his parachute approximately 40-feet off the ground next to a logging road east of the Anderson Viewpoint. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the paraglider launched from the viewpoint, was caught by a gust of wind, pushed into the treetops and entangled.
It was determined that a recently purchased line launcher slingshot would be the best way to get access to the victim. Fire officials said it worked flawlessly. The man, who was not identified by authorities, was then tied to a lowering system and brought down to safety. He was driven back to his vehicle by a deputy.
Fire officials said the ultimate success of the rescue was due to the use of the line launcher, which was purchased with donated funds received from the public at the Netarts-Oceanside Volunteer Firefighters’ yearly Burnt Sausage and Pancake Feed. The extensive training hours put in by volunteer members were also credited for the rescue’s success.
The Netarts-Oceanside Fire District wants to remind everyone that it is best to engage in so-called extreme sports with a partner. You should always have a charged cellphone and let someone know your itinerary and approximate return time.
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Search and Rescue Team was also involved with locating and rescuing the paraglider. TCSO arrived at around 4:23 p.m., just minutes before fire district personnel. The rescue took around 25 minutes to conduct, with the man safely on the ground by 5 p.m.
The TCSO Search and Rescue Team is comprised of trained volunteers specializing in all aspects of search and rescue, including search techniques, land navigation, man-tracking, rescue and recovery, and first-aid. There is also an overhead team trained in incident command systems, command post operations, search management, and directing searches in the field.
If you are interested in joining Search and Rescue, please review the requirements and application at www.tillamooksheriff.com
