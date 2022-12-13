The Tillamook Cheesemakers hosted the Valley Catholic Valiants on December 9, in their home opener, with both the boys’ and girls’ teams falling by wide margins to the visitors.
The girls struggled with Valley Catholic’s full court press and left 18 points at the line, while the boys were unable to build any rhythm on offense.
The girls’ matchup started the evening and the Valiants came out hot.
Vivian Vogel kept the game close for the Cheesemakers, hitting two threes in the early going, but Valley Catholic still managed to build a 13-8 lead midway through the first quarter.
Employing a full court press, the Valiants frustrated the Cheesemakers and forced numerous turnovers throughout the game.
In the waning moments of the first quarter, the Cheesemakers started to attack the rim, drawing fouls.
But their performance from the charity stripe on the evening was abysmal, with the team shooting 25% (6-24) from the line.
Valley Catholic took advantage of those struggles and their own steady offensive output to build a 25-10 lead by the end of the quarter.
The Valiants continued their defensive aggression in the second quarter, flummoxing Tillamook’s attempts to build an offensive flow.
The aggression put the Mooks into the bonus early in the quarter, but their poor shooting kept them from capitalizing on the opportunity.
A quick flurry of turnovers on inbounds passes followed by quick layups with two minutes left in the half pushed the lead to 37-16, and the score stood at 41-17 by the half.
This deficit forced the Mooks to hunt points from beyond the arc after the intermission, with little success.
Vogel hit a third three early into the third and totaled 12 points on the evening leading the Cheesemakers, but one three from Dannika Goss was the only other outside shot the Mooks made in the second half. Tori Pesterfield contributed seven points.
The Valiants extended their lead to 55-27 after three and a final of 60-32.
The loss dropped Tillamook to 0-2 on the season, after a season opening loss at Banks on December 6. They will look to rebound against Newport at home on December 13.
After the girls’ game ended, the boys got set to tip.
A technical foul on the opening tip and made free-throw by Tanner Hoskins gave the Mooks a 1-0 lead that would be their last of the evening.
Halfway through the first quarter, the Valiants had built a 9-1 lead, and after one it was 13-3, with the only other Cheesemaker points tallied on a Hoskins layup.
The Cheesemakers’ struggles continued in the second period, as layup attempts, midrange shots and outside looks were all missed.
Valley Catholic’s offense continued its consistent output, building a 21-5 lead halfway through the quarter.
For the next four minutes the Cheesemakers’ defense locked in, holding the Valiants to four points.
Then, back-to-back layups by Trevor Leonnig and Gryffin Boomer in the last minute of the half made it seem as though the Mooks might be getting frisky.
Alas, it was not to be.
Tillamook’s offense had its best quarter of the evening in the third, putting up 9 points, but the Valiants also regained their form and put up 17, making the score 42-19 after three. The final score was 52-25.
Hoskins totaled eight points for the Mooks and Boomer seven.
The Cheesemakers fell to 0-2 following the loss and a season-opening road loss at Banks on December 6.
Their next game comes in a visit to Gladstone on December 13 before a home matchup with Newport on December 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.