Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Tillamook Cheesemakers hosted the Valley Catholic Valiants on December 9, in their home opener, with both the boys’ and girls’ teams falling by wide margins to the visitors.

The girls struggled with Valley Catholic’s full court press and left 18 points at the line, while the boys were unable to build any rhythm on offense.

Vogel 3

Vivian Vogel shoots from outside against the Valiants.
Motsinger shot

Logan Motsinger puts up an attempt in the post.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted: