The Tillamook Cheesemakers outlasted the Woodburn Bulldogs 12-8 on a wet Friday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the state football championships.
High winds and heavy rain wreaked havoc on both offenses, with numerous fumbles and the Mooks only completing one pass on the evening.
“We’re just thankful to get out of here with the win,” Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johson said after the matchup.
The game started amidst a downpour and the Bulldogs fumbled the ball on their first drive, with the Mooks recovering.
The teams traded short drives ending in four and outs before the Cheesemakers were able to put together a long drive near the end of the first quarter.
Backup quarterback Seth Wehinger found the endzone for the Mooks on the ground, with a missed PAT giving Tillamook a 6-0 lead.
The next three drives, two for Woodburn and one by the Mooks, all ended in turnovers on downs, trading position around midfield.
Then, Tillamook advanced to the Bulldog goal line, before a Woodburn stand held the Cheesemakers, leading to a turnover on downs.
The Mooks defense stonewalled the Bulldogs on their next possession, holding them to a three and out and forcing the first punt attempt of the night.
In the wet conditions, the Bulldog punter struggled with the snap, before sending his kick skidding along the ground to only about the 20-yard line.
Tillamook capitalized on the strong field position, completing a short drive, capped by a rushing touchdown from starting quarterback Tanner Hoskins.
“We talked about trying to get good production out of our quarterback run game tonight,” Johnson said.
The Mooks went for two, but failed to convert, heading into the half with a 12-0 lead.
In the second half, the Cheesemakers were stymied by the weather.
After a turnover on downs to start the half, the Cheesemakers fumbled the ball with Woodburn recovering on consecutive drives, the second coming on the Bulldog’s goal line.
The big defensive play seemed to stir the Bulldog offense, which finally began to march with time ticking away in the fourth quarter.
Woodburn advanced down the field, converting several fourth down plays, before scoring on a rushing touchdown with just over three minutes left in the game. The Bulldogs went for the two-point conversion and were successful, bringing the score to 12-8.
“They finally found a crack in the defense there at the end,” Johnson said.
Woodburn went for the onside kick following the touchdown, and in the wet conditions, the ball squirted free from the Tillamook kick return unit.
It seemed as though the Bulldogs were poised for a comeback, but on third down of the ensuing drive, they put the ball on the turf, with the Mooks coming up with the recovery.
After a couple of power runs by Gilbert Whitlatch set up a fourth and short for the Mooks, Hoskins completed his first, and only pass of the game, to Tyler Moncrief to seal the win for the Cheesemakers.
“I hate that somebody had to lose but I’m glad that it wasn’t us,” Johnson said.
The Mooks will stay home next week to take on the Gladstone Gladiators with a trip to the semifinals on the line. The Gladiators upset third seeded Marist Catholic 21-20 on Friday night.
