Hoskins Touchdown

Tanner Hoskins rushes for a touchdown against Woodburn.

The Tillamook Cheesemakers outlasted the Woodburn Bulldogs 12-8 on a wet Friday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the state football championships.

High winds and heavy rain wreaked havoc on both offenses, with numerous fumbles and the Mooks only completing one pass on the evening.

Wehinger Touchdown

Seth Wehinger finds the end zone against the Bulldogs.
Woodburn presnap

The Mooks set up against the Bulldogs.
