Werner Run

Judah Werner breaks free down the sideline.

The Cheesemakers secured their first league title since 1999 with a 17-14 win over perennial powerhouse Scappoose, in a thrilling game that ended on a walk-off field goal by the Mooks in overtime.

On a blustery evening, both offenses struggled through the air and were unable to gain traction on the ground against stout defensive fronts.

Tillamook Scappoose pre snap

Tanner Hoskins surveys the Indians defense.
Werner Touchdown

Judah Werner drags a Scappoose defender into the end zone as he ties the game in the first quarter.
Moncrief Scappoose Touchdown

Tyler Moncrief evens the score at 14 late in the fourth quarter.
