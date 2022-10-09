Mooks St. Helen preplay

The Cheesemakers set up for a play in St. Helens' territory

The Tillamook Cheesemaker football team improved to 2-0 in the Cowapa league and 4-2 overall on Friday night, dismantling the St. Helens Lions 49-17 on the road.

After a frustrating first half plagued by penalties and two costly turnovers, the Mooks came out strong in the second half and never looked back.

Hoskins vs St. Helens

Tanner Hoskins breaks a tackle near the goal line against St. Helens
Whitlatch Celebrating

Gilbert Whitlatch celebrating a third quarter touchdown against the Lions
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.