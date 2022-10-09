The Tillamook Cheesemaker football team improved to 2-0 in the Cowapa league and 4-2 overall on Friday night, dismantling the St. Helens Lions 49-17 on the road.
After a frustrating first half plagued by penalties and two costly turnovers, the Mooks came out strong in the second half and never looked back.
“We had some stuff to clean up at halftime and we did, we came out swinging right away,” said Tillamook Coach Kye Johnson. “We capitalized on our opportunities and just kind of ran away in the second half.”
The Mooks’ offensive explosion was led by wide receiver Zeyon Hurliman who found the end zone twice on the night and running back Gilbert Whitlatch who chipped in two rushing touchdowns and 126 yards on the ground.
Hurliman had 83 yards receiving on the night, including 42 on a beautiful reception in the second half for a touchdown that set the school record for career receiving touchdowns. Hurliman now has nine receiving touchdowns on the year, with four in the last two weeks alone.
“We have a connection that just builds and builds,” Hurliman said of his on-field relationship with quarterback Tanner Hoskins.
Hoskins finished with two passing touchdowns on the evening but struggled in the first half, turning the ball over on consecutive drives in the second quarter. The turnovers, combined with multiple holding penalties on large plays, left the Mooks feeling that their 21-9 lead at the half could have been larger.
“The first half was frustrating, by far the most frustrating half of football we’ve had all year,” Johnson said. “It was kind of a grind to get to 21-9.”
St. Helens started the game strong. Following a 40-yard kickoff return that put the Lions inside Tillamook territory, the team marched within the five before the Mooks stood strong forcing them to settle for a field goal for the 3-0 lead.
The Mooks easily progressed down the field on their first possession, a drive that was capped by an 11-yard rushing touchdown from wide receiver Parker McKibbin.
Tillamook’s defense dominated the Lions on the ensuing drive. A muffed kickoff reception pinned St. Helens deep in their own territory, a situation only exacerbated by a Lions holding penalty on first down setting up first and 20 from inside their own ten-yard line.
The Cheesemakers defense sacked quarterback Tyler Tolles on two consecutive plays, before forcing him to fumble on third down and recovering the loose ball.
Tyler Moncrief rushed for a touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive, putting the Mooks up 14-3.
But the Mooks hit adversity on their next offensive possession when the Lions intercepted an errant Hoskins pass inside Tillamook territory.
St. Helens capitalized on the favorable field position, driving to score on a quarterback draw by Tolles before a missed two-point conversion drew the score to 14-9.
Misfortune struck again on the next Cheesemaker drive, with Hoskins putting the ball on the ground near midfield for another turnover.
Despite the turnovers, the Mooks never doubted in Hoskins and kept their composure.
“He’s just a really really good playmaker so I’m not ever gonna not trust him or be down on him,” said Johnson.
Tillamook held the Lions to a three and out on their next possession before a long Cheesemaker drive ended in a turnover on downs at St. Helens’ 11-yard line.
Johnson’s faith in Hoskins was rewarded on the final drive of the first half when the QB broke loose for a 48-yard run before throwing a touchdown to Hurliman to push the Mooks lead to 12 points at the half.
After the half, it was all Tillamook.
Whitlatch jumped on the Lions’ defense early, scoring rushing touchdowns on consecutive drives to start the third quarter.
“I wasn’t running the best earlier and they helped me get some corrections and get my vision in check,” Whitlatch said of his coaches’ adjustments at the half. “We had a little higher expectations for ourselves but we fulfilled them in the second half.”
After Whitlatch’s scores pushed the lead to 35-9, Hurliman’s record setting touchdown gave the Mooks 42 with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter from backup quarterback Seth Wehinger giving the Cheesemakers their final total for the evening.
The Mooks defense continued their strong performance in the second half. They held the Lions scoreless until a touchdown on a quarterback sneak with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter and two-point conversion drew the score to 49-17.
“There’s always a game like this in the middle of the season…especially when you’re trying to chase down a league championship, there’s always adversity,” Johnson said.
The Cheesemakers head to Astoria next week to take on the Fighting Fishermen who are in the midst of a winless season.
