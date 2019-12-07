Monday Musical Club of Tillamook presents “Silver Bells and Diamonds,” starring The Diamonds from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Tillamook High School. This holiday entertainment is suitable for all ages.
In 1957, The Diamonds released their instant million selling song, “Little Darlin,’” one of the most memorable rock and roll hits of all time. The song continues to sell worldwide and has been dubbed the National Anthem of Rock and Roll. To date, it has sold approximately 20 million copies.
Through the years, The Diamonds have helped to keep classic rock and roll music alive and they continue to expand their audience, performing in a variety of venues and settings worldwide.
“We’ve been pleased to find a growing audience among all age groups,” The Diamonds said in a press release. “They love songs they can understand, remember and actually sing the words to – today, tomorrow or even 20 years from now.”
The Diamonds’ many accomplishments over the years include: three Gold Records, 16 Billboard hit records, 33 appearances on American Bandstand, American Graffiti soundtrack, Happy Days soundtrack, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Doo-Wop Hall of Fame.
A major reason for The Diamonds’ longevity as performers and entertainers lies in the diverse backgrounds of individual members of the group. Members of the band are Gary Owens, Michael Lawrence, Adam Marino and Jeff Dolan.
