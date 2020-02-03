Manzanita City Hall is temporarily relocating its office operations to the old ambulance quarters citing the existence of mold and related health concerns for staff members and the public. City council, court and committee meetings will be held at the Pine Grove Community House.
A press release issued Monday, Feb. 3, said Manzanita officials take all health and safety issues very seriously and as a result, they have commissioned a building health study by Forensic Analytical Consulting Services of Portland. The results of that testing have been received and did find a positive presence of mold growth in several parts of the building, according to the press release.
"Over the coming days and weeks, the city will be reviewing various options regarding the viability of remediation, over-all building health, and the long-term impact to city services," the press release said. "We will continue to provide regular updates as both the move and remediation decisions continue."
"Our first and foremost concern is for the health and well-being of our staff and that of members of the public who use the current City Hall in any capacity," the press release said. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this move may cause but can assure all citizens that every effort will be made to lessen any negative impacts on the city’s day-to-day business."
Updates were expected as the move progresses.
