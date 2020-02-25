Police said a missing man was locate by searchers this past weekend.
At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, Rockaway Beach Police responded to a report of a missing 88-year-old man. Officers learned the man had gone for a walk around 2:45 p.m. and had not returned. Due to the time that had passed, the type clothing being worn, and recent low overnight temperatures it was determined that more resources would be needed for the search.
Personnel from Rockaway Beach Fire Department, Rockaway Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and Tillamook County Search and Rescue were asked to assist in the search. Despite most of these positions being filled by volunteers, more than twenty people responded to make sure the missing person could be located as quickly as possible.
Fire department personnel began an initial search around 6:30 p.m. and were joined by Tillamook County Search and Rescue around 7:45 p.m. The missing person just under an hour later.
Police Chief Charles Stewart extended his personal gratitude to everyone who responded to the call for assistance. He said maintaining strong relationship with community partners allows for these types of calls for service to be resolved as quickly and safely as possible.
Rockaway Beach Police said missing person calls have many variables such as location, terrain, weather, possible medical emergencies and the missing persons’ ability to manage those variables. The sooner a search can begin, the quicker they can get home safely.
Stewart also thanked the Rockaway Beach Fire Dept, Rockaway Beach CERT and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.