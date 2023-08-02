Oregon State Police are investigating the mishandling and removal of evidence from the Tillamook Police Department property room in 83 cases, many relating to drugs, dating back to 2005.
Tillamook District Attorney Aubrey Olson has received a list of the affected cases and evidence and has begun the process of reviewing them to drop charges or request conviction vacations in cases where she no longer feels she can support prosecution. She has already moved for the vacation of four convictions and dismissed charges in two or three pending cases.
“There’s honestly probably many more to come,” Olson said. “I think any missing evidence is exculpatory across the board.”
The ongoing Oregon State Police (OSP) investigation into the matter was initiated following an audit of the department’s property room in May of this year.
OSP has shared a list of the affected cases with a brief description of the evidence that had been removed or mishandled with Olson, revealing that 64 of the 83 cases were drug related, with the remaining 19 having no apparent connection. Olson said that drugs and drug paraphernalia were among the evidence removed, while in some cases, bags had been ripped or evidence had apparently been sent to OSP’s lab for processing but not logged as such.
The cases with affected evidence date back to as early as 2005, but the majority were from 2021 and 2022, according to Olson.
Olson clarified that she is not involved with the ongoing investigation, as reported by KOIN, and had referred the investigation to OSP as soon as the audit report showed irregularities.
Olson’s office is now in the process of reviewing the list provided by OSP and considering whether the cases still merit prosecution in light of the missing or tainted evidence. In some cases where the evidence was tertiary or related to only one crime in a multi-count case, they are simply notifying defense attorney of the preliminary report’s findings.
But in cases where the evidence was critical, they have begun dismissing charges in pending prosecutions and requesting vacations of convictions. Olson said that her office has been prioritizing cases where defendants are incarcerated and will continue the review from there. So far, the office has dismissed charges in two or three cases and sought four vacations.
“That’s what we’re looking at. What’s missing, what’s tampered, what’s the impact on the case,” Olson said. “Everybody wants to know, what does this mean? What happens next?”
Around the time of the initial property room audit, Tillamook Police Chief Raymond Rau went on leave from the police department. Contacted for comment, Tillamook City Manager Nathan George said that he could not provide details about the nature of the leave or the specific date when it began.
The Herald had reached out to George on two previous occasions about Rau’s absence, the first on May 15, when George said that Rau had “taken some personal time off,” and the second on June 16, when he said that Rau was “still out on leave.”
Neither officials from the OSP nor Oregon Department of Justice had responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.
