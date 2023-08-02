Oregon State Police are investigating the mishandling and removal of evidence from the Tillamook Police Department property room in 83 cases, many relating to drugs, dating back to 2005.

Tillamook District Attorney Aubrey Olson has received a list of the affected cases and evidence and has begun the process of reviewing them to drop charges or request conviction vacations in cases where she no longer feels she can support prosecution. She has already moved for the vacation of four convictions and dismissed charges in two or three pending cases.

