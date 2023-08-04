Tillamook County logo

Officials from the Mexican Consulate in Portland spent two days in Tillamook on July 22 and 23, offering a range of services to residents from across Tillamook County and the Pacific Northwest. 

The event was hosted by the Nehalem Bay Health Center at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds and takes place annually to offer more convenient access for families in Tillamook County. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook County Fair activity are you most anticipating?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County Fair activity are you most anticipating?

You voted: