Officials from the Mexican Consulate in Portland spent two days in Tillamook on July 22 and 23, offering a range of services to residents from across Tillamook County and the Pacific Northwest.
The event was hosted by the Nehalem Bay Health Center at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds and takes place annually to offer more convenient access for families in Tillamook County.
According to Angelica Jazmin Godinez Garcia, around 120 people scheduled appointments with the consular officials across the two days. Mexican nationals were able to obtain original copies of birth certificates, passports, identification cards and register to vote at the event.
Godinez Garcia said that the appointments on offer had filled quickly, owing to a buildup in demand for services throughout the pandemic that has made getting appointments at the consulate difficult. Owing to the lack of consulates in other nearby states, people traveled from Washington, California and Idaho to the event.
A range of local and statewide agencies also attended the event, including the Oregon Human Development Corporation, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace and the Oregon Latino Health Coalition.
Godinez Garcia said that the Nehalem Bay Health Center was committed to serving the Latino community in Tillamook County in a welcoming environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.