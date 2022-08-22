The following is a release from the Press Office of Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced a total of $72,211,884.93 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awards.
These funds are intended to help various organizations and departments around Oregon to financially recover from disaster and emergency response efforts and to repair critical infrastructure from extreme weather events.
“Natural disasters and emergencies can strike at any time, requiring emergency responses during and in the immediate aftermath of the event,” said Merkley. “This FEMA funding, which is going to Oregon communities and agencies that have been impacted by wildfires, winter storms, and the COVID-19 pandemic, is crucial to ensuring our communities are able to recover quickly and will support future preventative measures to protect Oregonians in every corner of the state from natural disasters when they strike.”
“This is welcome news for Oregon communities working hard on the three R’s that follow natural disasters -- response, recovery and rebound,” Wyden said. “These federal resources are a must to help our entire state in the wake of weather-related disasters and the fallout from COVID on emergency response statewide to the unprecedented public health crisis. I’ll always keep fighting to ensure Oregonians get similar federal assistance whenever disasters hit.”
Award amounts and recipients follows below:
$60,183,670 to Oregon Health Authority for emergency response and protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
$4,886,335.88 to the City of Umatilla for replacement of a pedestrian bridge that crosses the Umatilla River as a result of severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.
$2,013,729.82 to the Oregon Department of Corrections for emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
$2,008,180.97 Oregon Department of Forestry for emergency protective measures as a result of wildfires and straight-line winds.
$1,696,398.75 To Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB) for permanent repairs as a result of wildfires and straight-line winds.
$1,423,569.51 to the City of West Linn for Public Assistance Alternate Procedures (PAAP) debris removal operations as a result of winter storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.