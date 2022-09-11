Mass timber project
Photo: Oregon State University

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced that the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition will receive over $41 million from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) as one of 21 American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) winners.

Oregon Mass Timber Coalition, led by the Port of Portland, will use the funding to implement projects across the state to expand the regional mass timber industry cluster, which creates engineered high-value building materials from wood. Mass timber has the potential to substantially reduce carbon pollution compared to concrete and steel and is seismically resilient and fire resistant.

