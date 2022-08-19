The following is a release from the Press Office of Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced a total of $1,471,869 in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Education headed to four Oregon education institutions.
These awards are intended to support disadvantaged students transition from high school to college and help current undergrads transition towards a graduate degree.
“As the first in my family to graduate from college, I know how challenging it can be to make the leap to higher education, especially when you’re coming in from an underrepresented background,” said Merkley. “This incredibly important funding will provide crucial support for our rural students and students with disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve opportunities and pathways to higher education that may not have been accessible without these awards. I look forward to seeing how this funding will better support students in all of Oregon’s communities and help break down barriers to higher education.”
“Many young Oregonians face tough hurdles climbing the next rung of the higher education ladder as they pursue knowledge to serve them well in a career and throughout their adult lives,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified these federal investments in Oregon recognize those difficult challenges for students in both rural and urban settings. And I’ll keep fighting for similar investments that help Oregon students working hard to overcome similar circumstances in our state.”
The U.S. Department of Education issued five awards to four Oregon higher-ed institutions and agencies. Award amounts and recipients can be found below:
Talent Search Program – This program identifies and assists individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education. This program provides academic, career, and financial counseling to its participants and encourages them to graduate from high school and continue on to complete their secondary education.
- $367,153 to Portland State University
- $277,375 to Multnomah Education Service District
- $277,375 to Rogue Community College
Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement – The Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program, also referred to as the McNair Scholars Program, is a United States Department of Education initiative with a goal of increasing "attainment of PhD degrees by students from underrepresented segments of society," including first-generation, low-income individuals and members from racial and ethnic groups historically underrepresented in graduate programs.
- $274,983 to Portland State University
- $274,983 to Southern Oregon University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.