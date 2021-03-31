Funding
Photo: Metro Creative

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced today that $84 million in federal funding—provided by the American Rescue Plan, which the senators helped pass on March 6, 2021—is headed to 30 health centers throughout Oregon to expand access to the coronavirus vaccine.

“I am deeply grateful to the health care heroes who have been working on the frontlines throughout this pandemic to give our families, friends, and community members the best treatment possible under very difficult circumstances,” said Merkley. “One of the best things we can do to help them in the fight against the coronavirus is to get vaccines in arms as quickly as possible. I’m grateful that this funding is headed to health centers in every corner of our state to help make that happen, and will continue to do all that I can to secure the resources all Oregonians need to beat back the pandemic.”

“The urgent need to get as many Oregonians vaccinated as soon as possible receives a real shot in the arm with these vital American Rescue Plan resources heading to health centers in every nook and cranny of our state,” said Wyden, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “Oregonians and the health care workers dedicated to helping them deserve every possible opportunity to continue Oregon and the country on the road to the other side of this pandemic. And I will keep battling for every potential dollar for that path to be as fast and smooth as possible.”

Since the coronavirus crisis began, Merkley and Wyden have kept a steady drumbeat on the need to create a national vaccine distribution plan, and to ensure that the plan addresses alarming health disparities that have only gotten worse during the pandemic.

Today’s funding will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as follows:

Health Center Name

City

Award Amount

BANDON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

BANDON

$874,250

COLUMBIA RIVER COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES

BOARDMAN

$1,269,000

BENTON COUNTY

CORVALLIS

$2,347,500

WINDING WATERS MEDICAL CLINIC

ENTERPRISE

$1,210,625

COUNTY OF LANE

EUGENE

$5,372,000

WHITE BIRD CLINIC

EUGENE

$2,547,750

ASHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

FOSSIL

$671,375

SISKIYOU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.

GRANTS PASS

$3,315,250

VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER

HILLSBORO

$10,237,500

ONE COMMUNITY HEALTH

HOOD RIVER

$2,648,000

KLAMATH HEALTH PARTNERS INC

KLAMATH FALLS

$2,239,250

LAPINE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

LA PINE

$1,558,125

LA CLINICA DEL VALLE FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC.

MEDFORD

$4,922,250

ROGUE COMMUNITY HEALTH

MEDFORD

$2,546,125

LINCOLN, COUNTY OF

NEWPORT

$1,394,875

WATERFALL CLINIC INCORPORATED

NORTH BEND

$1,150,000

CLACKAMAS, COUNTY OF

OREGON CITY

$3,563,000

CENTRAL CITY CONCERN

PORTLAND

$1,873,500

MULTNOMAH, COUNTY OF

PORTLAND

$10,930,750

NATIVE AMERICAN REHABILITATION ASSOCIATION INC

PORTLAND

$1,406,000

NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER

PORTLAND

$3,825,500

OREGON HEALTH & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY

PORTLAND

$2,733,750

OUTSIDE IN

PORTLAND

$1,652,125

WALLACE MEDICAL CONCERN, THE

PORTLAND

$1,618,000

MOSAIC MEDICAL

BEND, MADRAS, PRINEVILLE, REDMOND

$4,038,250

ADAPT

ROSEBURG

$1,166,000

UMPQUA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.

ROSEBURG

$2,657,500

NORTHWEST HUMAN SERVICES, INC.

SALEM

$2,460,375

TILLAMOOK COUNTY

TILLAMOOK

$1,254,875

RINEHART MEDICAL CLINIC

WHEELER

$674,000

