Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced today that $84 million in federal funding—provided by the American Rescue Plan, which the senators helped pass on March 6, 2021—is headed to 30 health centers throughout Oregon to expand access to the coronavirus vaccine.
“I am deeply grateful to the health care heroes who have been working on the frontlines throughout this pandemic to give our families, friends, and community members the best treatment possible under very difficult circumstances,” said Merkley. “One of the best things we can do to help them in the fight against the coronavirus is to get vaccines in arms as quickly as possible. I’m grateful that this funding is headed to health centers in every corner of our state to help make that happen, and will continue to do all that I can to secure the resources all Oregonians need to beat back the pandemic.”
“The urgent need to get as many Oregonians vaccinated as soon as possible receives a real shot in the arm with these vital American Rescue Plan resources heading to health centers in every nook and cranny of our state,” said Wyden, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “Oregonians and the health care workers dedicated to helping them deserve every possible opportunity to continue Oregon and the country on the road to the other side of this pandemic. And I will keep battling for every potential dollar for that path to be as fast and smooth as possible.”
Since the coronavirus crisis began, Merkley and Wyden have kept a steady drumbeat on the need to create a national vaccine distribution plan, and to ensure that the plan addresses alarming health disparities that have only gotten worse during the pandemic.
Today’s funding will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as follows:
Health Center Name
City
Award Amount
BANDON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
BANDON
$874,250
COLUMBIA RIVER COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES
BOARDMAN
$1,269,000
BENTON COUNTY
CORVALLIS
$2,347,500
WINDING WATERS MEDICAL CLINIC
ENTERPRISE
$1,210,625
COUNTY OF LANE
EUGENE
$5,372,000
WHITE BIRD CLINIC
EUGENE
$2,547,750
ASHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
FOSSIL
$671,375
SISKIYOU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
GRANTS PASS
$3,315,250
VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER
HILLSBORO
$10,237,500
ONE COMMUNITY HEALTH
HOOD RIVER
$2,648,000
KLAMATH HEALTH PARTNERS INC
KLAMATH FALLS
$2,239,250
LAPINE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
LA PINE
$1,558,125
LA CLINICA DEL VALLE FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC.
MEDFORD
$4,922,250
ROGUE COMMUNITY HEALTH
MEDFORD
$2,546,125
LINCOLN, COUNTY OF
NEWPORT
$1,394,875
WATERFALL CLINIC INCORPORATED
NORTH BEND
$1,150,000
CLACKAMAS, COUNTY OF
OREGON CITY
$3,563,000
CENTRAL CITY CONCERN
PORTLAND
$1,873,500
MULTNOMAH, COUNTY OF
PORTLAND
$10,930,750
NATIVE AMERICAN REHABILITATION ASSOCIATION INC
PORTLAND
$1,406,000
NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER
PORTLAND
$3,825,500
OREGON HEALTH & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY
PORTLAND
$2,733,750
OUTSIDE IN
PORTLAND
$1,652,125
WALLACE MEDICAL CONCERN, THE
PORTLAND
$1,618,000
MOSAIC MEDICAL
BEND, MADRAS, PRINEVILLE, REDMOND
$4,038,250
ADAPT
ROSEBURG
$1,166,000
UMPQUA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
ROSEBURG
$2,657,500
NORTHWEST HUMAN SERVICES, INC.
SALEM
$2,460,375
TILLAMOOK COUNTY
TILLAMOOK
$1,254,875
RINEHART MEDICAL CLINIC
WHEELER
$674,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.