Grants
Photo: Metro Creative

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced today that Oregon will receive $801,300 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program to support organizations and facilities across Oregon provide vital emergency rural health care and food assistance to rural communities.

“These grants awarded to Oregon will help provide crucial support in ensuring Oregon’s rural families have access to the health care and food on the table they need to thrive,” said Merkley, a member of the appropriations subcommittee that funds the USDA. “These funds from USDA will help ensure rural Oregon communities get the resources they need to stay healthy.”

